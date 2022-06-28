ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Summer events at The Summit

By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
280living.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summit has several summer events coming up. Here’s a roundup of what to expect. ► Floral pop-up with Dimples Flower Truck: June 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Guests can shop an array of seasonal florals to build their own bouquet or have one customized instead. The Dimples Pop-Up will be...

280living.com

Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s is holding their grand opening ribbon cutting in Oxford on July 6th. Jim ‘N Nick’s, known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, will celebrate the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special remarks from Mayor Craft, incoming Chairman Corey McWhorter from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries.
OXFORD, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

Michael’s Restaurant at The Boxcar opens July 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (GOOD DAY LIVING) - The Boxcar Cafe at Railroad Park will re-open under new management on Friday, July 1. Michael’s Restaurant, located across the street from the park at 1525 1st Avenue South, will assume operation of the café located on the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza at Railroad Park.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Three new retailers to open at The Summit

Bayer Properties announced on June 29 that three new retail tenants will open at the shopping center later this year. Evereve will open its first location in the city, while Buckle and Pandora will open their second Birmingham locations in late 2022. “The Summit is known as Birmingham’s premiere shopping...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
birminghamtimes.com

People, Places and Things

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!. **THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx. **THE BROKEN HEARTED HEART BREAKER’S CLUB, MARSHALL MIKESELL & THE SINGLES at the Nick. **LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church holding food giveaway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Just in time for the Fourth of July! A Tuscaloosa County church is busy getting ready for its third annual food giveaway on June 30. It’s all part of the St. Paul Baptist’s Outreach Ministry. On June 29, volunteers spent their time getting ready...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

World Games street closings begin Saturday

Birmingham is a week away from the start of the World Games, July 7-17, and city crews will begin setting up barricades and blocking off streets adjacent to venues beginning Saturday. “We’re going to start shutting everything down,” said Kelvin Blevins, deputy director of the city’s Department of Transportation....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

New dining complex to open in Chelsea

Three new restaurants will soon be coming to the Chelsea area. A redevelopment is underway at the former TreeTop Family Adventure location off Dunnavant Valley Road to bring the eateries, all owned by the Pihakis Restaurant Group, to the U.S. 280 corridor. Melody Whitten, director of development for 58 INC.,...
CHELSEA, AL
AL.com

Three new tenants coming to Birmingham’s The Summit later this year

Three new retail outlets will be joining the lineup at Birmingham’s The Summit later this year. Owner Bayer Properties today announced women’s fashion franchise Evereve will open its first Alabama location, while denim apparel retailer Buckle and jewelry store Pandora will have their second Birmingham locations at the lifestyle center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Buttigieg launches $1 billion national transportation project in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former presidential candidate and current Transportation Secretary visited Birmingham on June 30 to announce a one-billion-dollar grant program. The Pilot program’s goal is to fund projects that build racial equity in American travel. Cities and states can now apply for federal aid over five years...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

17 places to find late-night eats in Birmingham

We’ve all been there. You end your fun-filled night on the town and have a hankering for a midnight snack. Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered with 17 places that serve food past 10PM in Birmingham. Bonus: These restaurants have their kitchen open past 10PM most days...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southernhomemagazine.com

Happily, Ever After on Lake Logan Martin

Once upon a time, Rod McSweeney happened upon a rare empty lot while fishing on Lake Logan Martin. Situated on a private peninsula, it was untouched and overgrown, but its raw beauty and potential captivated the Trussville resident and his wife, Robin. The couple, who was approaching retirement at the time, dreamt of spending their next chapter surrounded by the tranquil waters and joyous laughter of their children and grandchildren, and vowed that that very spot is where their dream would come true. It took several months to convince the landowner to sell and two years to design and build, but both Rod and Robin agree that their legacy home was worth waiting for.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Hillcrest High Alumna Receives Burger King Scholarship

A Hillcrest High School graduate has been selected as the recipient of a Burger King Foundation Scholarship, which awarded $1,000 each to 213 students across 13 states. In a release Tuesday, GPS Hospitality said the scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

