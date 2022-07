AUSTIN, Texas – An off-duty Poteet police officer was killed Wednesday morning after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Austin, according to Austin PD. Police responded to a call just after 2 a.m. in the 11700 block of N Mopac Expressway after someone reported that a vehicle struck a pedestrian. The area is currently a construction zone and the accident occurred on the service road.

3 DAYS AGO