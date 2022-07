A big donation from a Springfield businessman will lead to an expansion of research and health care services in the field of urology locally. Frank Vala and his wife Linda have given $1 million to established an Endowed Chair of Urology at SIU School of Medicine, a gift that is being matched with an additional $1 million from the Springfield Memorial Foundation. Dr. Bradley Schwartz is the chief of urology at SIU and says the yearly interest from the generous gift will fund research and treatment options for urological cancers, and will help to expand services into underserved rural areas of Illinois.

