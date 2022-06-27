ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche Analysis: For Nathan MacKinnon, Jared Bednar, Joe Sakic, winning Stanley Cup caps long journey

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — One by one, as if it was choreographed weeks ago, all 28 players and each member of the coaching, training and equipment...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Coach Jared Bednar gets emotional during Avalanche Stanley Cup rally

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

LANDESKOG GIFTS THE STANLEY CUP TO ERIK JOHNSON WHILE IN THE BUFF

After winning the Stanley Cup, the Colorado Avalanche seem to be having the time of their lives. Erik Johnson had a picture taken with him cuddling with the Cup in bed, but the backstory behind how he got it makes it even funnier. Johnson was woken in the morning by...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Denver

'All of you are a part of it': Avs soak in Stanley Cup parade and rally

A crowd estimated by Denver's Office of Special Events at over a half million joined the Colorado Avalanche as they raised the Stanley Cup in a two hour long parade that was a lot more like a party. Fans recalled the long time between championships. "I was born and raised in August. I was born in September of 96," said a group of friends, "We've just loved them all of our lives." The Avs have endeared themselves to the fans by climbing rapidly from hockey's basement with a 22 win season in 2016-2017. "To see the team, the camaraderie, passing it around was...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Canadiens on Right Track to Becoming Next Avalanche

It was an off-the-rails 2021-22 for the Montreal Canadiens, where they obviously finished in last place , “earning” the first-overall pick. However, according to Joe Sakic, general manager of the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, that’s what you need to build a contender. Wouldn’t he be an expert on the matter? You would think.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy