Avalanche Analysis: For Nathan MacKinnon, Jared Bednar, Joe Sakic, winning Stanley Cup caps long journey

With his voice cracking, Colorado Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar showed a lot of emotion during his speech at the Stanley Cup rally at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday."I mean, this is a surreal moment for me. I'm going to try not to get emotional ... but I already am," said Bednar. "I love you guys."Bednar thanked several people, including the players for "believing in us as coaches that we could get the job done.""And I appreciate that level of commitment and trust and patience and all that," Bednar said.Bednar also threw a lot of love towards the families...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO