It was nice outside to start the work week off but as the week goes on, temperatures will continue to rise. We did not have a heat index Monday or Tuesday but that is a different story today thanks to a warm front and a change in our wind flow bringing in the warmer air. Thursday will be the warmest day out of this week. Heat index values Wednesday afternoon are within a few degrees of our actual air temperatures. Thursday we will see a bigger difference with dew points higher than the 60s we are seeing in most of the Illinois Counties in the Stateline today.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO