ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Audubon Florida Celebrates Latino Conservation Week with Two New Events

By Audubon Staff
National Audubon Society
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister here. This event will be in English. Audubon Florida's Rosa Rivera will sit down with Melissa Murillo of the Peregrine Fund, Rafael J. Araujo of the University of Miami's Department of Marine...

fl.audubon.org

Comments / 0

Related
National Audubon Society

Birds and Boats: A Season in the Life of a Coastal Biologist

As the Three Rooker Island Steward Coordinator, my work commute is a little different than most. It’s not often that an office consists of a number of islands in a state park system, and the only way to move between them is with the help of a Carolina Skiff. Yet, these islands are some of the last few great seabird colony sites in central Florida, and the numbers of birds still leaves me awestruck. I never would have thought that just a few miles from historic coastal towns like Tarpon Springs, with its incredible Greek cultural identity, or Dunedin, a once important trading town, that thousands of birds would be raising their young. The first time I visited the islands it felt like I was in the middle of a nature documentary, with thousands of birds on one island, and miles of empty beach on another. It wasn’t until the weekend that I discovered what these birds have to contend with.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy