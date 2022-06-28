Audubon Florida Celebrates Latino Conservation Week with Two New Events

As the Three Rooker Island Steward Coordinator, my work commute is a little different than most. It’s not often that an office consists of a number of islands in a state park system, and the only way to move between them is with the help of a Carolina Skiff. Yet, these islands are some of the last few great seabird colony sites in central Florida, and the numbers of birds still leaves me awestruck. I never would have thought that just a few miles from historic coastal towns like Tarpon Springs, with its incredible Greek cultural identity, or Dunedin, a once important trading town, that thousands of birds would be raising their young. The first time I visited the islands it felt like I was in the middle of a nature documentary, with thousands of birds on one island, and miles of empty beach on another. It wasn’t until the weekend that I discovered what these birds have to contend with.

