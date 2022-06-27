Twin Cities Babe Ruth Holds Closing Ceremonies

Players use caps to cover hearts as the national anthem plays at Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis on Saturday for closing ceremonies.

Holding a ceremony for the closing of the Twin Cities Babe Ruth league, parents, athletes, and coaches alike flocked to Stan Hedwall Park to celebrate a full season after a more abbreviated and delayed 2021 season.

Standing out above the rest this season was the C&C Development squad, which came away with the league trophy after a strong year.

Each team had a player honored as an MVP of their respective squad. Those players were Owen Fagerness of Team Fred’s, Jackson Bright of C&C Development, Chase Davenport of Team Les Schwab, Zeke Haskins of Team Skookums, Colton Weiss of Team Acers, Kannen Kephart of Team Gamers, and Brice Pine of Team Willies.