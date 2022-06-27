‘Jack State Invite’ Tennis Tourney Held in Chehalis

Jack State smiles and shakes hands with former players outside W.F. West High School on Saturday.

In honor of longtime W.F. West tennis coach Jack State, about 100 people gathered throughout the day on Saturday to play tennis, watch matches and catch up with their old coach and friends at the inaugural Jack State Invitational tennis tournament.

In honor of State’s interscholastic legacy, all Twin Cities tennis alumni were invited to play. Centralia Tigers and W.F. West Bearcats were represented in the tournament.

The tournament was free to attend and compete in, sponsored by the Lewis County Tennis Association (LCTA).

State said he had “the best time he’s had in years” catching up with players between the ages of 18 and 65 that he has coached over his nearly five-decade run in the role and counting.

According to a spokesperson from LCTA, funds raised in T-shirt sales and donations from the event will go toward the organization’s mission of building a Regional Tennis and Wrestling Facility on Bishop Road adjacent to the old Olympic Elementary School.

The nonprofit is partnering with the Chehalis Foundation and other groups on the project. Saturday’s tournament was divided into two brackets, titled Varsity and JV.

Varsity bracket winners were brothers and W.F. West tennis standouts Kashif and Yasser Khan.

“Our event seemed very well received,” said LCTA president Anne Stedham. “People were enthusiastic and excited about the project which was good to see.”