ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter’s sentence

By TERRY SPENCER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWjAP_0gOga16d00
1 of 4

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.

The jurors were picked from a final group of 53 candidates by prosecutors and defense attorneys. Those chosen survived three rounds of questioning that began on April 4 and dragged on through numerous delays caused by illnesses and other factors. Eight of 10 alternates were selected before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer adjourned late Tuesday.

The jury will be finalized Wednesday. Both sides still have peremptory challenges that could change the main panel’s final makeup — the defense has two and the prosecution has six.

The jury will decide whether Cruz, 23, receives the death sentence or life in prison without parole for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Opening statements, originally expected in May, are now scheduled for July 18.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to those murders and 17 counts of attempted murder, so the jurors will only decide his punishment. They must be unanimous for Cruz to get the death penalty — if at least one votes for life, that will be Cruz’s sentence.

The jurors currently on the main panel are two banking executives and two technology workers, a probation officer, a human resources professional and a Walmart store stock supervisor. Also included are a librarian, a medical claims adjuster, a legal assistant, a customs officer and a retired insurance executive. The defense used a late peremptory challenge as alternates were being chosen to remove a retired health care executive who had originally been seated on the main panel.

At least five currently seated are gun owners.

The panel will have a task never faced by a U.S. jury — no American mass shooter who killed at least 17 people has ever made it to trial. Nine others died during or immediately after their shooting attacks, killed either by police or themselves. The suspect in the 2019 slaying of 23 at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.

In the first phase of jury selection, the prospective panelists were simply asked if their employment and life circumstances would allow them to serve the four months the trial is expected to last. About 80% were eliminated because their employers wouldn’t pay them, they are self-employed, or they had school obligations or vacations planned.

In the second phase, the 300 remaining panelists were asked their opinions on the death penalty and whether they could be fair to Cruz. Finally, about 85 were asked about their lives and work histories, whether they could stomach seeing gruesome crime scene and autopsy photos and even if they play violent video games and believe white people have advantages in society not available to racial minorities.

The selection process was upended several times. One day, the sheriff’s deputies who guard the courtroom thought some potential jurors were about to attack Cruz and pulled him to safety as they quickly removed the threatening panelists. On another day, Scherer had to dismiss a group of potential jurors because one wore a T-shirt referencing the shooting that supported the victims and survivors. Selection also was delayed for two weeks when lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill contracted COVID-19.

The jurors will be exposed to graphic evidence, including crime scene and autopsy photos and tour the three-story classroom building where Cruz methodically stalked the halls, shooting at anyone in front of him and into classrooms. It has not been cleaned since the shooting and remains bloodstained and bullet-pocked, with Valentine’s Day gifts strewn about.

Comments / 131

Thomas Whitley
1d ago

we should get rid of trash, not lock it up in our basements, he took innocent lives and he should pay the ultimate price

Reply(2)
36
Janice Miles Piston
2d ago

I don’t see how it can be that difficult to make a decision in this case. A bad seed.

Reply(5)
71
pedro#187
1d ago

it's really not a hard decision. eye for a eye that's how we are gonna get a hold on crime. let's stop being nice

Reply
16
Related
WFLA

Florida grandmother brings baby, stash of drugs to prison visit

Officials said a 44-year-old Florida woman bought her infant grandchild and a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams of drugs during the check-in process.
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Attorney General: Pool contractor convicted on multiple felony charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A former pool contractor has been convicted on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. According to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes in victims’ backyards instead of performing the promised work. He defrauded more than 150 Floridians who made upfront payments to have pools built on their properties.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Native Accused Of Killing Cyclist In Texas Captured In Costa Rica

(CBS DETROIT) — A 34-year-old woman accused of killing a cyclist last month in Austin, Texas, has been captured in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is a Michigan native,  was arrested on Wednesday at a hotel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release. She will be deported and returned to the United States. Kaitlin Armstrong (courtesy: U.S. Marshals) “The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Several police officers wounded in eastern Kentucky shooting

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said. A suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV. The sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly” in a Facebook post early Friday, without providing further details.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
10NEWS

Officials: Woman brought baby, stash of drugs to Florida prison visit

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 44-year-old Florida woman brought her infant grandchild along with a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit, officials said. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams of drugs during the jail's check-in process, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Jury Selection#Defense Attorneys#Capital Punishment#Violent Crime#Circuit#Parkland
News4Jax.com

Attorneys file 4 court motions ahead of Aiden Fucci’s trial

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Defense attorneys for Aiden Fucci, the teenager charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, have filed four pretrial motions they say will ensure their client receives a fair trial. The motions include:. That the jury not be shown crime scene...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WDSU

Louisiana Supreme Court rules Ronald Gasser cannot be retried on murder charge

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the man accused of killing NFL player Joe McKnight cannot be retried for murder. Ronald Gasser was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of McKnight back in 2016. Gasser was indicted on second-degree murder charges, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Inmate Sentenced to More than 11 Years for Voluntary Manslaughter of Cellmate

Louisiana Inmate Sentenced to More than 11 Years for Voluntary Manslaughter of Cellmate. Louisiana – On June 29, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a federal prisoner housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pollock, Louisiana (FCI-Pollock) has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter. Jose G. Mercado-Gonzalez, 27, has been sentenced by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to spend an additional 135 months (11 years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for this offense.
villages-news.com

Michigan man on way to spread father’s ashes at beach arrested on I-75

A Michigan man on his way to spread his father’s ashes at the beach was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Jacob Grant DeVore, 34, of Commerce Township, Mich. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Michigan license plates shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday southbound on I-75 when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy