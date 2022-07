It was a spectacular day for a ride out to the rich farm country we have here in Muskegon county. Served a dual purpose as well. For a guy who grew up in Sparta, there's a few key times a year that you need to head east to check on a few things. Apple blossoms in the Spring are a must....."Knee high by the 4th of July" is still something that's looked at every single corn filed that's passed and as the summer turns in to fall, the ride down Sternberg road through Ottawa and into Kent County is a kaleidoscope of color.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO