What are the most common injuries you see from the skateboarding community?. Skateboard injuries are most common in children from the ages of 10 to 16 years old. “At UAB, we see a wide range of injuries; but the most common from skateboarding are scrapes/abrasions and sprains to the lower body, like knees and ankles, but then also to the upper body — elbows and wrists — due to falls on outstretched arms,” said Evely, an assistant professor in the UAB Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. “Head injuries are less common in general, but do occur more at skate parks. Also, we find that, at skate parks, more injuries occur in areas with ramps or bars.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO