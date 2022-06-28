ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Mandy Moore Cancels Tour: I Have to Put 'Health of My Baby First'

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Mandy Moore. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Mom duties come first. Mandy Moore , who is expecting baby No. 2 with Taylor Goldsmith , is ending her first tour in decades ahead of schedule.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022. “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you,” the 38-year-old This Is Us alum began in an Instagram note addressed to her “friends” on Tuesday, June 28. “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

Moore, who noted “all tickets will be refunded at place of purchase,” concluded: “Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision. I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!”

The actress kicked off her In Real Life tour earlier this month shortly before she and the “Right on Time” singer, announced she is pregnant with their second child. Moore and Goldsmith, who wed in 2018, are also the parents of son Gus , born in February 2021.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" she wrote via Instagram. "Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!"

Hours before the tour cancellation news, the “Candy” singer revealed her musician husband tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday, June 26. Goldsmith subsequently performed via a quarantined distance in his dressing room.

“It’s funny, because when the show starts, we normally just walk on stage and the song starts, and Mandy doesn’t immediately speak to the audience,” the Dawes frontman explained to Variety . “In the first song, I took a long outro solo, and no one knew what was going on at that point. I assume they probably thought it was pretty wild to be looking up on stage and being like, ‘I don’t hear anyone playing that solo with all those high notes.’ But right after the first song, Mandy welcomed everybody and was like, ‘By the way, if you were wondering where that solo came from …’ and put it all out on the table. I was able to say ‘hi’ from the back, and everyone laughed.”

Goldsmith noted that Moore is “so sweet” and wanted him to be part of the show.

“Her main thing was just like, ‘I’m at the Ryman. I want to share that with you. I want to be on the same stage as you.’ So, like, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, this is just absolutely great.’ It was definitely like: ‘This is bittersweet,’” he explained. “We were making the most out of something, but it’s not what she would’ve wanted, or me. I would’ve much preferred just not testing positive for COVID and just had it all be the same [as a normal show].”

