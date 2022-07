Deshaun Watson could be suspended for the entire 2022 season due to his multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits. If that happens, could the Cleveland Browns keep Baker Mayfield on the roster and have him be the starting quarterback for the year? Mayfield recently spoke to reporters at his youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma and didn't rule out a reconciliation with the Browns. However, Mayfield said the Browns would have to be the ones to make the first move.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO