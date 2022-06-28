ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Giuliani says footage of supermarket slap ‘a little deceptive’ after video circulates online

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAxQV_0gOgPCTe00

NEW YORK ( The Hill ) — Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Monday that a video of an incident in a Staten Island supermarket, which was initially described as an attack against the former New York City mayor, “ probably is a little deceptive.”

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Giuliani claims that he was almost knocked over when ShopRite employee Daniel Gill slapped him on the back Sunday. However, a video that circulated online shows the former mayor barely move when the hand makes contact with his back and then quickly turn to face Gill as a woman strokes his back. “All of a sudden without any warning [I] was hit very, very hard on the back, to such an extent that it knocked me forward about two steps,” Giuliani said of the incident during a press conference on Monday, adding that it felt “as if a boulder hit me.”

“People around me helped me,” he added. “People around me secured the person who did it. The videotape that you see probably is a little deceptive because it just shows that hand on my back.”

Man slaps Rudy Giuliani at New York grocery store, police say

The New York Police Department told The Hill on Sunday that Giuliani was slapped in the “mid-back” by the ShopRite employee while on the campaign trail for his son Andrew Giuliani’s gubernatorial campaign.

Giuliani also expressed his displeasure over Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon (D) downgrading the 39-year-old Gill’s charges in the incident. An initial charge of second-degree assault was changed to misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree, menacing in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree, according to New York ABC affiliate WABC .

Trump lawyer John Eastman no longer member of American Political Science Association

Gill has been released ahead of his scheduled hearing on August 17. In a statement, the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Gill, said that the charges against their client were still “inconsistent with existing law.”

“Our client merely patted Mr. Giuliani, who sustained nothing remotely resembling physical injuries, without malice to simply get his attention, as the video footage clearly showed,” the organization said in a statement. “Mr. Gill was then followed and threatened by one of Mr. Giuliani’s associates who allegedly poked Mr. Gill in the chest and told him that he was going to be ‘locked up.’ He was then needlessly held by the NYPD in custody for over 24 hours.”

Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Newsmax can proceed, judge rules

“Given Mr. Giuliani’s obsession with seeing his name in the press and his demonstrated propensity to distort the truth, we are happy to correct the record on exactly what occurred over the weekend on Staten Island,” it added.

Giuliani said he believed Gill hit him because of his “pro-life” stance on abortion, with the incident coming just two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion.

In a statement on Sunday, Andrew Giuliani said that the attack on his father hit close to home but was part of a wider problem of crime and violence in the city. “The assault on my father, America’s Mayor, was over politics,” he said. “We will not be intimidated by left-wing attacks. As governor, I will stand up for law and order so that New Yorkers feel safe again.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#New York City Mayor#Shoprite
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Michael Mcmahon
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy