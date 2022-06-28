Deadline to register to vote in August election is fast approaching

Celebrating Jimmy Potts, James Howard Potts Jr, of Tullahoma, TN on this day of grief yet gratitude. Gratitude for the amazing life and example that a soul so golden as Jimmy’s could lead. Jimmy returned home to his Lord and Savior on June 28, 2022 after 51 years of dedicated service here on Earth. Ceremonies will be held on Tuesday, July 5 at King’s Cross Church located at 222 Turkey Creek Rd. Tullahoma, TN 37388. Standard visitation will be held from 10am-12pm and a Celebration of Life will be held later that evening, starting at 6:30pm with Pastors Scott Claybrook and Joel Capizzi officiating. Additional visitation will be available following the Celebration. Jimmy was born on May 26, 1971 in Portland, TN to Jim and Patricia Potts. He and his family made their residence in Pulaski, TN where he was involved in his community as a young steward and athlete. He graduated from Giles County High School, and attended Martin Methodist College before receiving his Pharmacy Degree from Auburn University in 1996. His professional career included retail, hospital and long-term pharmaceutical care. Jimmy was a Director of Pharmacy for Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton and finished his career at Middle Tennessee Pharmacy in Shelbyville, TN. His work friends and colleagues are numerous, varied and will miss his kind hearted nature, daily encouragement, and calm leadership. Jimmy met the love of his life and high school sweetheart Stacie Vanderpool Potts in 1988 and they married in 1996. They enjoyed 34 fully-lived years together and 26-years of marriage. His children Ashton Coop (Jay Coop) of Chattanooga, TN and Braxdon Potts of Ft. Walton Beach, FL continue his legacy. Jimmy was a loving, dedicated, compassionate and gentle father. He was an endearing, supportive, and adoring soulmate to his wife. Moreover, than what Jimmy Potts filled his own life with is what he filled others’ lives with. While he played guitar, sang or rapped a self-penned birthday song to his wife, shared testimony or simply sat and listened to a friend or stranger his love of life, family and God would shine bright. Jimmy and Stacie enjoyed scuba diving together, jumping out of airplanes, traveling to unknown destinations and they included their kids on adventures and experiences alike. Jimmy was a tri-athlete and accepted physical challenges, especially those surrounding fellowship. And it was through service to others that Jimmy fully found his niche. He was the epitome of selflessness. Whether at work or formally at Church or even on the back of a boat, Jimmy’s faith and guidance was reassuringly uplifting no matter the path “his friend” was on. Jimmy truly loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, mind and strength. You were better for having met Jimmy Potts. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Stacie Vanderpool Potts; daughter, Ashton Potts Coop (Jay); son, Braxdon Potts; sister, Rhonda Thompson (Barry); niece, Jessica McMaster (Clay); and nephew Clayton Thompson (Emmie). Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

