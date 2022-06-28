ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Strawberry season begins

By Chris Conley
95.5 FM WIFC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) Strawberry season is underway at Engelberry Farm in Lincoln County. Owner Michael Matushak said the season started last week Friday and will last about three weeks. “We go roughly three weeks...

wifc.com

95.5 FM WIFC

Rafters Win Again, Woodchucks Fall In Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – (Wisconsin Woodchucks-WSAU) –For seven innings Friday night, the Wausau Woodchucks kept the Traverse City Pit Spitters from scoring an earned run. But that changed in the eighth, as a seven-run rally pushed Traverse City (16-17) to an 8-2 victory over the Woodchucks (16-17) in the series opener at Turtle Creek Stadium.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
95.5 FM WIFC

Woodchucks & Rafters Both Win

The Wausau Woodchucks (16-16) used four home runs to overcome the Green Bay Rockers (10-22) in an 11-6 victory at Capital Credit Union Park Thursday night. Under skipper Corey Thompson, the Woodchucks are now 19-1 in their last 20 meetings with Green Bay. What some thought would be a pitcher’s...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Driver airlifted from crash scene

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a truck. It happened around 8pm Wednesday in Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the SUV failed to yield the right away from Highway GG while crossing Highway 173. The SUV crashed into a truck that was heading north on Highway 173.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Here’s the New Portage County DA

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has appointed Cass Cousins as the new District Attorney for Portage County. Cousins comes to the position with a wealth of experience as a prosecutor, having served as the Assistant DA for the county from 2011-2018. During that time he helped to craft the county’s drug court and other diversion programs. Since leaving the DA’s office, he’s served as an assistant attorney general in the Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. In this position, he prosecutes criminal offenses related to drug overdose deaths and complex drug trafficking conspiracies.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

