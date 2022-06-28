ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL won't hold a supplemental draft in 2022

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
The NFL will not hold a supplemental draft in 2022, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The supplemental event gives college players, who have had changes in their eligibility since the NFL draft, to be selected. Every year, the league is able to choose whether or not to hold one.

This is the second straight year in which the NFL will not hold a supplemental draft by their choice. In 2020, it was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

The last player selected in a supplemental draft was Washington State safety Jalen Thompson, who was selected in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

In terms of the Bills and the supplemental draft, there’s been a few additions made that way, but it’s been a long time. The last time the Bills elected to do so was for defensive back Brett Young in 1989 and the other was via running back Rod Stewart in 1979.

