18 Highs, Lows, And Plateaus In "Survivor" LGBTQ+ History

*** Spoilers below ***

Survivor , the CBS reality TV show which maroons strangers together on a deserted island just to watch them vote each other out one by one, has been a queer show from the very beginning — the first player voted out was gay. The first winner was gay. And over the following 41 seasons, some of the show's most notable players to get their torches snuffed — challenge beasts, strategists, heartthrobs, and animal rights activists — have been part of the LGBTQ+ community.

While the show has always felt undeniably queer, it hasn't always embraced its queerness like it does today. In its first few seasons (which aired in the early 2000s), it was evident that casting directors saw LGBTQ+ castaways as little more than opportunities to produce "button-pushing" TV, bringing on one or two (typically white) gay men in hopes of getting a brawl or, better, an unlikely friendship à la Rudy Boesch and Richard Hatch.

But as Survivor evolved with the times and eventually committed to including 50% people of color in its casts , the representation of its LGBTQ+ castaways became more diverse too. Rather than there being one white gay male interacting with a field of straight castaways, today we have queer BIPOC, nonbinary, and transgender people all interacting and proving that the community isn't a monolith.

And then, of course, there are the fans. It has been well documented that Survivor has one of the most passionate online queer cult followings around. Some will say these fans have been drawn in by a quality more intrinsic to the show's gameplay and strategy. Others will simply attribute it to the volume of hot people in bathing suits. Whatever the case, I can anecdotally say that the number of gays I know who have watched all 42 seasons is incredibly high. They can quote Sandra and Sue. They can tell you which seasons included a tribe swap or a "fake merge." And they will tell you that Courtney Yates desperately needs to be on another season.

So for this Pride, I decided to take a walk down memory lane, looking at the most important LGBTQ+ moments from the past 42 seasons — the highs, lows, and plateaus (rainbows? Borneos ? Boston Rob Marianos?) of it all. I'm examining why they are powerful, what they meant, and how they spoke to larger movements happening in queer history.

So as Jeff would say, "Survivors, ready! Go!"