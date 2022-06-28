18 Highs, Lows, And Plateaus In "Survivor" LGBTQ+ History
1. Sonja, a lesbian, becomes the first player ever voted out. (Season 1 — Borneo )
2. Richard and Rudy form an unlikely bond. (Season 1 — Borneo )
3. Richard wins the first season as an openly gay man. (Season 1 — Borneo )
4. Frank and Brandon go on a date. (Season 3 — Africa )
5. Rob asks if John is gay. (Season 4 — Marquesas )
6. The first gay loved ones visit for a reward challenge. (Season 9 — Vanuatu )
7. Todd becomes the second gay player to win. (Season 15 — China )
8. Spencer keeps his sexuality a secret. (Season 18 — Tocantins )
9. Corinne loves playing with gays. (Season 26 — Caramoan )
10. Brice shows how hard it is to be a minority on Survivor . (Season 28 — Cagayan )
11. Boyfriends Josh and Reed play together. (Season 29 — San Juan del Sur )
12. Caleb and Tai form a bromance. (Season 32 — Kaoh Rong )
13. Bret comes out to Zeke. (Season 33 — Millennials vs. Gen X )
14. Varner outs Zeke at Tribal Council. (Season 34 — Game Changers )
15. Mike gives a tearful final tribal council speech about a rainbow. (Season 37 — David vs. Goliath )
16. Evvie becomes the first openly non-binary castaway. ( Survivor 41 )
17. Ricard addresses "Come on in, guys." ( Survivor 41 )
18. Hai empowers Romeo to embrace his sexuality. ( Survivor 42 )
