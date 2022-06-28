Ummm, So, Chris Pratt Apparently Hates Being Called "Chris," Like No One Calls Him That

Related
Chris Hemsworth says Kristen Stewart was immediately apologetic when she accidentally punched him in the face while filming 'Snow White and the Huntsman'
Hemsworth spoke about working with the "Twilight" star in the 2012 film while discussing his career in a new video for GQ.
Natalie Portman says Chris Hemsworth would hide behind a tree to avoid drawing attention while picking up his kids from school
Portman spoke about her "Thor: Love and Thunder" costar, who she described as a "Greek god," during a recent appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said
"I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me."
Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney
Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
Jennifer Aniston says the salad she ate daily on the 'Friends' set is 'totally different' from the recipe going viral on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years on the "Friends" set. But those viral TikToks have her recipe completely wrong.
Brad Pitt Opens Up About Attending AA and Quitting Cigarettes: ‘I Lost My Privileges’
Kicking his old habits. Brad Pitt opened up about his decision to quit cigarettes and his experience with Alcoholics Anonymous. “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [cigarettes] a day,” Pitt, 58, said in a Wednesday, June 22, GQ interview. “It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in and I’m going […]
Elle
Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes It Took Her 20 Years To Find The Brad During Conversation With Ex Brad Pitt
Before Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt dated Gwyneth Paltrow from 1994 to 1997, during which time the pair were engaged. But while the couple's former relationship didn't stand the test of time, they've kept in touch and have revealed they still love each other - as friends, of course.
The Car Amber Heard Demanded From Johnny Depp
Back in 2016 when lines were being drawn for their divorce, Amber Heard demanded Johnny Depp give her one car in particular. What made it so special?
Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos
If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
Victoria Beckham Is Urging Her Son Brooklyn Beckham To Make Her A Young Grandma, Speculations Claim
Victoria Beckham is allegedly excited to become a grandma. Speculations are rife that the Spice Girls member wants to be a young grandma so that she can spend as much time as she can with her grandchild.
Bruce Willis cuts casual figure in rare appearance out since stepping away from acting due to aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis donned a casual ensemble during a rare appearance out in Los Angeles on Friday. The 67-year-old actor stepped out in a white t-shirt with a small logo over the left side of his chest. He added a pair of skinny black pants to his outfit, and he walked...
Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face
It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
Chris Hemsworth Shows Major Love To Wife Elsa Pataky After Her Netflix Movie Hits #1
Elsa Pataky's Interceptor is the top film on Netflix, and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, showed his love and support.
TechSpot
Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs
Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
Chris Hemsworth says it was 'intimidating' seeing Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor for the first time
Ahead of the release of the Marvel movie on July 8, Hemsworth spoke to Variety at the LA premiere about his reaction to seeing Portman as Mighty Thor.
ComicBook
Chris Pratt Addresses Controversial Rumors About His Church
Chris Pratt has been previously been scrutinized on social media over his apparent connection to the celebrity church known as Hillsong. Hillsong has been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ+, and then Pratt was also subject to scrutiny due to his apparent association. The Thor: Love and Thunder star previously went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he casually discussed his faith and was then called out by fellow actor and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page. Pratt would later issue a statement where he denied accusations of being anti-LGBTQ+. During a new interview with Mens Health, he pushed back on the accusations and claimed he never actually attended Hillsong church.
Meet the Hemsworths! Chris is joined at Thor: Love and Thunder premiere by brother Luke, sister-in-law Samantha and parents Leonie and Craig
They're one of Hollywood's most famous acting families. And the Hemsworths reunited for the world premiere of Chris' latest movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday. Chris, 38, was joined on the red carpet by his wife Elsa Pataky, 45; his brother...
purewow.com
Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad
In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles
Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
