ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ummm, So, Chris Pratt Apparently Hates Being Called "Chris," Like No One Calls Him That

By Matt Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcBpQ_0gOgAOSn00

When it comes to famous Chrises, there are the "Big Four."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXR2g_0gOgAOSn00
Mikkelwilliam / Getty Images

You have Chris Pine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEhiO_0gOgAOSn00
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

There's Chris Hemsworth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twT80_0gOgAOSn00
Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

My sweet baby Chris Evans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqU3I_0gOgAOSn00
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Annnnd Chris Pratt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhvMZ_0gOgAOSn00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

But how would you feel if I told you that Chris Pratt doesn't like to be called...Chris?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2gAT_0gOgAOSn00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Yes, don't call him Chris!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2ChY_0gOgAOSn00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

I know, I know. Calm your excitement!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVvxR_0gOgAOSn00
Tim Bieber / Getty Images

So, in an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight w ith Jessica Shaw ( via Just Jared ), Chris said that no one calls him "Chris."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G70a1_0gOgAOSn00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"No one calls me Chris," he said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0SVW_0gOgAOSn00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

"I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor, the other day, and he was like, 'No one calls you Chris? I'm gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You're up.' And I was like, 'No, it feels weird. It's not my name. Don't call me Chris.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K80Z1_0gOgAOSn00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

What does he like being called instead?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riwiU_0gOgAOSn00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He told the host that people either call him "Pratt" or "CP."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31brwS_0gOgAOSn00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

So, there ya go. Do what you want with this information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lToEZ_0gOgAOSn00
Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Jessica Shaw
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmagic Getty Images#Afp
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechSpot

Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs

Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Pratt Addresses Controversial Rumors About His Church

Chris Pratt has been previously been scrutinized on social media over his apparent connection to the celebrity church known as Hillsong. Hillsong has been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ+, and then Pratt was also subject to scrutiny due to his apparent association. The Thor: Love and Thunder star previously went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he casually discussed his faith and was then called out by fellow actor and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page. Pratt would later issue a statement where he denied accusations of being anti-LGBTQ+. During a new interview with Mens Health, he pushed back on the accusations and claimed he never actually attended Hillsong church.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy