Most of the preseason predictions that I’ve seen put the Ohio State Buckeyes in the playoffs at the end of the 2022 season. Their odds of making the CFP – and the championship game – are right up there with Alabama’s at the top of the heap. But I think that’s the OSU offense talking. The offense was best in the nation last year in most categories and probably will be again this season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO