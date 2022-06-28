ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Strawberry season begins

By Chris Conley
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) Strawberry season is underway at Engelberry Farm in Lincoln County. Owner Michael Matushak said the season started last week Friday and will last about three weeks. “We go roughly three weeks...

