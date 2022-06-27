ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls Democrat Posts SCOTUS Justices Addresses

By ECB Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month Nicholas John Roske, 26, was arrested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and has been charged with attempted murder in an assassination plot. At the time of his arrest Roske had in his...

Comments / 24

Connie Sonnenberg
2d ago

Vile and so very wrong. What has happened to our civility? Makes me sad to see how bad it has become

Reply(5)
22
David DeMary
1d ago

and not a single democrats gets called out for inciting violence

Reply(2)
21
RK Barbo
2d ago

Not cool regardless of your opinions.

Reply(3)
21
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

Nearly fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided, the right to an abortion has been stripped away by the Supreme Court, marking the first time the Court has rescinded a right. Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court are under fire for tainting the legacy of the Court, as many believe they reversed the decision because they personally oppose abortion. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Joan Walsh and Linda Greenhouse, who covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times, to discuss the legitimacy of the Court. Greenhouse writing in a New York Times piece responding to the ruling that Alito’s statement asserting that the Justices who previously backed “Roe” were wrong is “breathtakingly arrogant.” June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer

Rebecca Noell said she was shaking last week as she filmed a video of herself just after a meeting with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and staff in his Washington, D.C., office turned into a screaming match. In D.C. for the National PTA’s annual convention, Noell said in the video the congressman barged into the room […] The post Alleged Rosendale screaming match over ZooMontana leads to resignation of PTA Montana Treasurer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Veracity Report

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.
PBS NewsHour

2022 Utah Primary Results

The Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, GOP incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, against two challengers who have spent months questioning if Lee’s loyalty to the former president will hurt Utah residents. Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally...
UTAH STATE

