Brooklyn, NY

LISTEN: Nora Brown, “Little Satchel”

thebluegrasssituation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Their Words: “This is a tune I learned from both Fred Cockerham off the album High Atmosphere and also from the playing of Riley Baugus. I first listened to High Atmosphere on a visit to the album’s creator, John Cohen, up...

thebluegrasssituation.com

Herald Community Newspapers

Meet a Miss N.Y. Teen USA contestant

She may not have been able to take the crown this time around, but Valarie Goorahoo, representing Valley Stream, made a strong showing at the Miss New York Teen USA 2022 in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. She was named 2nd runner-up, holding her own among the 68 young ladies at this year’s competition on June 4.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
bkreader.com

The 51st International African Arts Festival Returns to Brooklyn This Weekend!

After celebrating its historic 50th anniversary last year, during a year of lingering COVID, the International African Arts Festival (IAAFestival2022) returns to Brooklyn, revived and stronger than ever. IAAF– New York City’s longest-running celebration of worldwide African music, dance, and culture– will take place at Commodore Barry Park, located at...
BROOKLYN, NY
tag24.com

"Pizza Rat" strikes again to dine with its family in NYC subway

Instagram user louneymor, whose real name is Louyi Ferrin, caught the animals on video as he was boarding the L train at the 3rd Avenue subway station. The rat grabbed a slice of pizza with several others in tow. The critters then seemed to tussle over the cheesy snack, with the alleged Pizza Rat hopping over his cohorts to get away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Headstones Dating Back to 1600s Destroyed in Brooklyn Cemetery

More than a dozen headstones — some dating back to the 1600s — were smashed inside a historic Brooklyn cemetery early Tuesday morning, a church official said. Tombstones were left snapped in half, while one grave marker was obliterated on the sidewalk in an incident that took 20 minutes to destroy more than 300 years of history. And what happened means more than just damaged property for the congregation of the historic Flatlands Dutch Reformed Church.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

This Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In New York, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in New York should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Madame Vo as having the best wings in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Brooklyn Night Market brings the party (and food!) to Industry City

The MASC Hospitality Group knows how to throw a party. Their jam-packed monthly affairs — in Harlem at the Uptown Night Market, and at Fordham Plaza at the Bronx Night Market — have really hit a groove this summer, combining live music and DJs, tons of great food from vendors you don’t see everywhere else, and unique apparel, accessories, and wellness products from local designers and artisans.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

This Reddit User Created a Map Featuring Over 500 Landmark NYC Restaurants

If you're looking to explore NYC's authentic and iconic dining scene but don't know where to start, Reddit might be of help. Jake Hook, a savvy Reddit user who goes by the username of Easy_Potential2882, decided to put all of the most iconic landmark restaurants, bars, and cafes of the New York City area together on one map. The rules to make it onto their list are simple: it has to be a classic, local-favorite spot, and it needs to have been established before the year 2000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Neighborhoods To Visit In Brooklyn

My first vivid memory of Brooklyn is of a brownstone. I remember peering out the backseat window to memorize its staircase, doorway, and the porch light that my babysitter used to guide her way to the entrance. We’d stopped only a few minutes to drop off a package, and as quickly as the image was cemented into my memory, we were back on the road. It would be some time before I saw another brownstone.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Mom announces honors student is home

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old honors student who disappeared five days ago after taking her physics Regents, announced on Instagram Tuesday night the girl had returned home. “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our heart,” the mother wrote. “My family is blessed to have [her] home safe […]
BRONX, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
BROOKLYN, NY
Dealerscope

Joe Friedman, Legendary New York City Retailer, Dies at 76

Joe Friedman, co-founder of long-time New York City music retailer, J&R Music World, has passed away at 76 years old. He co-founded J&R in 1971 with his wife, Rachelle. “J&R was just that: Joe and Rachelle. Although we were married for 50 years, we used to joke that it was actually 100 because we worked together, too,” Rachelle reflected. “It was a beautiful partnership and marriage because Joe was a brilliant, charismatic, funny, kind, generous, and visionary man. I miss him every day. The outpouring of love and respect—not to mention funny stories—I have received from former J&R employees is a true testament to how much he meant to all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Stuyvesant Town

Sprawling grassy spaces dotted with trees, winding footpaths, and spaces reserved specifically for sports play are not what one thinks of when reminiscing about Manhattan. However, Stuyvesant Town, a housing development situated between East 14th St. and East 20th St. along the East River is home to each of those urban abnormalities. Colloquially referred to as StuyTown, this countryside within the city houses more than 58,000 residents in 110 red brick apartment buildings surrounding the neighborhood’s oasis: the Stuyvesant Oval Fountain. In the summer, the fountain is flanked on all sides by StuyTown residents sunbathing or enjoying a picnic on the grass. Their lives lie in the nearly identical buildings that rise in their periphery vision and the bustling city that seems so distant from within the quiet neighborhood. Here are our top 10 secrets of Stuyvesant Town:
MANHATTAN, NY
TODAY.com

Want to make walking a habit? Tips from 5 people who’ve done it

When you start walking — even for just a few minutes a day — you’re likely to improve your mood, have more energy and see gains in your health. But often taking that first step is the hardest part. Different strategies can help you put one foot in front of the other and develop a regular walking routine. Here’s what worked for five people, all members of the Start TODAY Facebook group, who built their walking habits from scratch and saw impressive results.
BROOKLYN, NY
newheadlines.art

Brooklyn 6 Fishing Boat For Sale

Brooklyn 6 Fishing Boat For Sale. Address 2200 emmons ave brooklyn, ny 11235. 96 trophy fishing boat w/trailer $3,000 ( long island ). Sydney turramurra nsw, new south wales Inspires everyone to get outdoors. New and used boats for sale in new york. Source: www.boatsonline.com.au. Source: www.boatsonline.com.au. Source: www.facebook.com. Source:
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 72, beaten to death by cousin during wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A 72-year-old man was beaten to death by his cousin during a wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment early Thursday, police sources said. Cops called to the apartment on Kosciuszko St. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 4:30 a.m. found the victim dead in bed with a massive head injury. His name was not immediately released. Also at the scene was the victim’s 60-year-old cousin, who ...
BROOKLYN, NY

