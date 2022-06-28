Happy 62nd, John Elway!

If you think you see a massive shark flying in the sky on Friday (July 1), don't worry, you're not seeing things — that's exactly what it is. Rather, it is a blimp transformed into the aquatic predator to drum up excitement for Shark Week, the highly-anticipated annual event set to begin next month on Discovery and Discovery+. According to News Channel 5, the 128-foot-long shark-themed blimp, plastered with the "Shark Week" and network logos, will launch from Smyrna Airport on Friday and slowly make its way to Atlanta before flying around the East Coast, traveling around 250 miles per day.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO