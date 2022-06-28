ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Happy 62nd, John Elway!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember him? Someone once told...

Here Are The Best Nachos In Colorado

There are so many things to love about nachos. They can be a dish you can eat by yourself, or you can share it with others. It's the perfect appetizer, snack and entree in some cases. And the best part are the many ways you can load delicious ingredients on a bed of tortilla chips, from cheese, sour cream and jalapeños to beef, chicken and pork.
COLORADO STATE
This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Arizona

Once all the hot dogs and burgers have been eaten and all your at-home fireworks have been set off, it's time to see the real thing. Pure Wow compiled a list of the best fireworks show in every state. Here's what the lifestyle website said about its list:. Oh, say...
ARIZONA STATE
Giant Shark Blimp To Fly Over Middle Tennessee

If you think you see a massive shark flying in the sky on Friday (July 1), don't worry, you're not seeing things — that's exactly what it is. Rather, it is a blimp transformed into the aquatic predator to drum up excitement for Shark Week, the highly-anticipated annual event set to begin next month on Discovery and Discovery+. According to News Channel 5, the 128-foot-long shark-themed blimp, plastered with the "Shark Week" and network logos, will launch from Smyrna Airport on Friday and slowly make its way to Atlanta before flying around the East Coast, traveling around 250 miles per day.
TENNESSEE STATE
Is Ohio Headed For A Drought?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of many Midwestern states are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions. In addition, Ohio's neighbors in central and western Kentucky and northern Indiana are experiencing moderate droughts. But what does that mean for Ohio?. Ohio experienced an exceptionally wet May, with places like Cincinnati...
OHIO STATE
Oregon National Guard Flyovers

The 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. 142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, says the Wing is grateful to be able to support patriotic holidays such as this. “There's...
OREGON STATE
Iowans' July 4th Festivities Could Be Washed Out

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowan's outdoor plans could be washed out this weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting on and off showers throughout the weekend. Meteorologist Alex Krull says severe weather is not expected, but outdoor activities could be washed out. He says the best chance for rain will...
DES MOINES, IA
State
Colorado State
South Carolina Eatery Named One Of The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

If you've spent hours on a road trip, snacking on food you could find in a vending machine or at a counter in a truck stop, you would probably be looking forward to your next real meal. Rather than stop at a fast food chain, why not try a unique roadside restaurant that measures up to some of the best eateries in America?
RESTAURANTS
SDG&E Facing State Audit As Outraged Customers Push Back On Rate Hikes

The California State Auditor is now looking into SDG&E as San Diego records the highest energy prices in the Country. The Union Tribune says San Diego had the highest average energy price in the U.S. from January through May of this year, and the State Auditor will be investigating why San Diego Gas & Electric bills have jumped, while also looking into how the California Public Utilities Commission approves rates for SDG&E and the other two utilities in the State...
SAN DIEGO, CA
South Carolina gas tax increases Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers will pay more at the pump starting Friday as the final two-cent state gas tax increase goes into effect. The increase raises South Carolina’s gas tax up to 28 cents per gallon. Friday’s increase ends six years of two-cent increases, the revenue from which...
TRAFFIC
Inslee Stops WSP From Helping States That Ban Abortion

Gov. Jay Inslee announced this past weekend he was preparing to direct the Washington State Patrol to refuse cooperation with any investigatory requests related to abortion that come from agencies in states that don’t allow or significantly constrain access to abortion. This follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade which is triggering a dramatic curtailment of abortion care for people in half the country as several states have been moving quickly to enact bans.
WASHINGTON STATE
Multiple Deputies Shot In Eastern Kentucky

(Allen, KY) - Several deputies are injured and at least one death is being reported after a shooting in Eastern Kentucky. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says deputies were attempting to serve a warrant when the incident happened Thursday night. The suspect opened fire when they responded, and is now in custody.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

