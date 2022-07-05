ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Pastor Aaron Kennedy named 2022 Winterville Citizen of the Year

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
WINTERVILLE — An award honoring a local pastor for his citizenship was a tribute to the congregation as much as it was to him, the church leader said.

Aaron Kennedy of Opendoor Church was named the 2022 Winterville Citizen of the Year by the Winterville Chamber of Commerce. The 42-year-old co-pastors Opendoor with his wife, Lauren Kennedy, and he said the recognition was the “biggest surprise.”

Chamber members described Kennedy as, “Someone who selflessly works to help others find the peace and guidance they are seeking in God.” The chamber praised his church’s service to the surrounding community and its welcoming atmosphere.

Kennedy credits the church’s concise mission, team of church elders, staff and a strong foundation built by his parents, Greg and Deana Kennedy, with its continued success.

“One of my roles as a senior pastor is to bring on great team members, staff that can then care for our people. This award is more a reflection of the people at Opendoor rather than of myself or my wife,” Kennedy said.

His mother, Deana, echoed that sentiment saying the award is “a lovely honor from a mother’s perspective. From a ministry perspective, we know that the award was recognizing everyone working together to fulfill our mission.”

Aaron stepped into the role of senior pastor in August 2015, replacing his father who died in early 2020. When he took over, the church had about 1,700 members and has since grown to host 6,800 regularly at its facility at 4584 Reedy Branch Road.

Kennedy said that the past three years have been the most challenging, but he has relied on a concise vision to keep the congregation focused and thriving.

“We have all walked through some very heavy things but I think the core values that my parents placed in me that I hope have remained true,” he said. “While we have grown and been exceptionally blessed, we cannot take refuge in our size. If our size enables us to do more for the kingdom of God, then that’s a blessing. But, we also recognize that our size is not a testament to our faithfulness.

“You don’t get brownie points in heaven for how big your church is,” he said.

His mother reiterated this belief that she and her husband instilled in both Aaron and his sister, Miriam, who serves as the lead worship pastor.

“We know we are just a small part of the picture. We are part of a larger community and we work together to support the community and our efforts then impact those around us. That goes beyond the church,” Deana Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Opendoor services are made up of four components: worship, word, prayer and communion. “Church is not that complex when you keep the main thing, the main thing,” he said. “That is how I think we can best represent Jesus today. A lot of people have been hurt by church. How do we create a space that is authentic and genuine? We simply go do what Jesus has called us to do.”

He went on to explain the church’s “Welcome Home” slogan, saying, “At its core, this church is a family. For some, their families and their homes are sources of pain because of dysfunction or many different things that could have happened to them. We want to give people a functioning home and help them step into healthy lives. Not just from a church perspective, because I believe Jesus would want us to help the whole person.”

This philosophy informs another of the Kennedy’s core beliefs: The church should be as generous as possible and create positive change in communities.

“Church has gotten a bad rap for constantly talking about money and asking for money. We want to be the leaders in giving, not asking,” Aaron said.

One of the reasons he was selected for the award was his church’s commitment to serving others. Kennedy said the church donated $800,000 last year to support various local, national and international causes.

Some of the church’s local causes include working with Pitt County Schools to provide support to families in need, supporting the Pitt County Senior Center and the Carolina Pregnancy Center.

“We want to be known as generous people in our area. We are very intentional with that,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he is grateful for the recognition from the chamber and plans to continue supporting his hometown in any way he can.

“I’ve been blessed by great people believing in Opendoor,” he said. “I am so happy that we have built this team of people that truly want to care for people.”

