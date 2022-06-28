ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best record player deals 2022

 2 days ago
Record player deals quick links

Amazon record player deals
Best Buy record player deals
Crutchfield record player deals
Target record player deals
Walmart record player deals
World Wide Stereo record player deals

To the uninitiated, turntables can seem intimidating, pricey things. But with the vinyl revival in full swing, there are some awesome record player deals to be had - and some great budget turntables on the market.

Whether you're planning to purchase your first turntable, you can save big on turntables from big brands.

Want a cheap record player for the kids? Or looking to upgrade your existing music system? We've tracked down the best record player deals around, as well as the cheapest prices on our favorite turntables.

Fluance RT81 $350 $ 250 at Amazon (save $100)
The RT81 is an instantly likeable deck that won't let you down. It sounds good out of the box and can be easily upgraded at a later stage. A talented musical turntable. View Deal

Denon DP-400 $589 $499 at Crutchfield
Another record player we haven't tested ourselves, but Denon is a hugely respected audio brand so it could be worth trying this one out. The DP-400 has a built-in phono preamp and spins at 33 1/3, 45 and 78rpm – perfect for those older collections. View Deal

The best deals on the best turntables

Want the best record player at your chosen price point? Below you'll see all our favourite, five-star turntables, and where you can find the cheapest price on each one.

