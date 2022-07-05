ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best Prime Day record player deals 2022

By What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago
Record player deals quick links

Amazon record player deals
Best Buy record player deals
Crutchfield record player deals
Target record player deals
Walmart record player deals
World Wide Stereo record player deals

To the uninitiated, turntables can seem intimidating, pricey things. But with the vinyl revival in full swing, there are some awesome record player deals to be had - and some great budget turntables on the market.

Whether you're planning to purchase your first turntable, you can save big on turntables from big brands.

Want a cheap record player for the kids? Or looking to upgrade your existing music system? We've tracked down the best record player deals around, as well as the cheapest prices on our favorite turntables. Also, keep your eyes peeled for extra savings thanks to Amazon Prime Day , which is just around the corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riBNY_0gOfTtqi00

Fluance RT81 $350 $ 250 at Amazon (save $100)
The RT81 is an instantly likeable deck that won't let you down. It sounds good out of the box and can be easily upgraded at a later stage. A talented musical turntable. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOQ2L_0gOfTtqi00

Denon DP-400 $589 $499 at Crutchfield
Another record player we haven't tested ourselves, but Denon is a hugely respected audio brand so it could be worth trying this one out. The DP-400 has a built-in phono preamp and spins at 33 1/3, 45 and 78rpm – perfect for those older collections. View Deal

The best deals on the best turntables

Want the best record player at your chosen price point? Below you'll see all our favourite, five-star turntables, and where you can find the cheapest price on each one.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Player#Best Buy#Turntables#Target
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

15
Followers
473
Post
977
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy