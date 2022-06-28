ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is a bombshell': Trump aides left speechless by Hutchinson testimony

By Pamela Brown, Gabby Orr
 1 day ago
Aides to former President Donald Trump were left speechless amid the first half of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony on Tuesday, acknowledging to CNN that her testimony was "a bombshell" with potentially huge repercussions for...

Michael Guinn
20h ago

this has already been debunked, it is unimaginable the level of lies & corruption the democrats will stoop to to stop the greatest President ever!!

Scooterbitch69
21h ago

Her whole testimony was hearsay. people told her things and she took it as truth. They are already calling her out on it. The panel knew she didn't know anything first hand, yet they called her to testify. Dog and pony show as usual. They need to start checking these nuts bank accounts.

MAUSBORN69
1d ago

Just like all the other Republicans Trump hired that have testified against him, the Trump followers are going to try to claim she's just been part of the "deep state" this entire time

CNN

CNN

