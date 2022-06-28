ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Most Logical Destinations For Predators’ Filip Forsberg

By Mark Scheig
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome recent reports are suggesting that the two sides may be heading for a divorce. If that were to somehow happen, Forsberg would have no shortage of suitors on the open market. We need to set the scene for you as Forsberg signing with a new team would have...

What the Wild Lost and Gained in the Fiala Trade

The Kevin Fiala sweepstakes have finally come to an end. The Athletic ‘s Michael Russo first reported that the Minnesota Wild traded the pending restricted free agent’s rights to the Los Angeles Kings for the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, as well as defenseman prospect Brock Faber. The deal comes as a result of the Wild not having enough cap space (approximately $6.5 million, according to Cap Friendly), proven by the fact that the talented forward immediately signed a “seven-year deal with an average annual value just under $8 million” following the deal.
Tristan Jarry Ends Streak of Goalie Controversy with Penguins

For the first offseason in a number of years, there is no discussion around who the Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie should be. After his 2021-22 season, there is no doubt that Tristan Jarry is the Penguins top goalie. Ever since their Stanley Cup victory in 2016, the Penguins have filtered...
THE DETROIT RED WINGS ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

Derek Lalonde, formerly an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been named the 28th Head Coach in the franchise's long history, per a team release. Lalonde's experience as a head coach with the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of Minnesota, likely helped his plight for the Wings' job, as well as his relationship with current GM Steve Yzerman, who is often credited as the architect of the modern Tampa Bay Lightning. Lalonde replaces Jeff Blashill who was not retained after this season. The Red Wings appear poised to take a step forward after failing to make the postseason for a sixth straight season. Lalonde, on the other hand, has won two Stanley Cups, so maybe he can instill a winning culture in the Red Wings locker room.
Blackhawks: GM Kyle Davidson to Work with Derek King on Future

Based on Davidson’s comment, it certainly appears that an offer might be in place for Derek King to return behind the bench at the AHL level. However, the vague nature of Davidson’s comment certainly leaves a lot of doors open for the now former interim head coach. Though...
Minnesota Wild Trade Forward Kevin Fiala

The Minnesota Wild have completed a trade sending forward Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings. The return that the Wild received includes 2020 NHL Entry Draft second-rounder Brock Faber and the 19th overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft. Forward Kevin Fiala Traded. Fiala was mentioned in NHL...
Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde as new head coach

Another coaching vacancy has been filled. The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have hired Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde as the 28th head coach in franchise history. Lalonde will be officially introduced to the media Friday. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gave the following statement on hiring...
The LA Kings have acquired Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild

The offseason begins as the LA Kings trade for restricted free agent Kevin Fiala. After an unlikely run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs – and a thrilling seven games series against the Oilers – the LA Kings have been preaching that there is room to maneuver to make the team better and begin the next step in getting the team back to the pinnacle of the hockey world. The heavy lifting began today as it was announced that the LA Kings have acquired Kevin Fiala from Minnesota in exchange for the 19th overall pick in the 2022 draft and defensive prospect Brock Faber.
Preds Acquire Toronto's Fourth-Round Pick from Columbus

Nashville Sends Mathieu Olivier to Columbus for 122nd Pick. Nashville, Tenn. (June 30, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has acquired the Toronto Maple Leafs' fourth-round pick (122nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Mathieu Olivier.
Reports: Bruins set to hire Jim Montgomery as head coach

The Boston Bruins' next head coach will be former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Reports say the deal for Montgomery will be made official on Friday, when his contract as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues expires. The deal will reportedly be for three years at $2 million per year.
NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri, John Klingberg, Winnipeg Jets coach search, and more

Today’s NHL Rumors is loaded with the latest updates on some of the biggest pending free agents that could test the market on July 13. There is of course none bigger than Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche. Fresh off his team’s Stanley Cup victory, he’s been open about getting what he’s worth in free agency.
