Apparel

Finally! Stretchy High-Rise Jeans You Won’t Want to Take Off

By Hannah Kahn
 3 days ago

Jeans are the ultimate closet staple . Whether you’re going for a casual look during the day or a chic look at night, you can dress denim up or down. But finding the perfect pair takes a little bit of magic. From the fabric to the fit, every detail makes a difference.

Some jeans are stiff and uncomfortable, while others are baggy and unflattering. We’ve been on the hunt for that happy medium ! Nothing too loose or too tight. If you’ve ever had to pop the top button of your pants midway through a meal, then you get the struggle. You shouldn’t have to suffer to look stylish!

After years of searching for our dream denim, we finally stumbled upon a pair of stretchy jeans that we’re actually excited to wear . These high-quality pants are basically a cross between skinny jeans and boyfriend jeans. A steal at only $40, these pants could easily pass as designer. Shop our new favorite pair of jeans from Amazon!

Get the OFLUCK Women Stretch Ripped High - Waisted Jeans Frayed Raw Hem Distressed Denim Pants starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

The OFLUCK high-waisted distressed denim pants may just be the most comfortable jeans on the planet. Crafted from a cotton blend, these high-waisted pants are super soft with added tummy control. The "mom fit" is ultra-flattering — accentuated around the waist, relaxed through the thigh and calf area and then tapered at the ankle.

These jeans come in seven shades, with some styles that are ripped and some that are not. The distressed detailing adds edge for a concert or party, while the non-frayed look is more appropriate for the office. Either way, these jeans are totally trendy .

Shoppers are “obsessed” with these comfy jeans. Bonus: they make your booty look amazing! “Love love love these jeans,” one customer gushed. “They are comfortable and fit like a glove . It isn’t tight at the waist which I love because I can sit comfortably without having to unbutton them. Definitely recommend!!!!!!” No more popping buttons at the dinner table! “Love these!” another reviewer declared. “Very comfortable and love the high waist, helps me with tummy control.”

You can team these high-waisted jeans with virtually any type of top — a bodysuit, T-shirt billowy blouse or crop top. Add a pair of sneakers or sandals during the day, and then opt for heels at night. No pain, all gain with these seriously stretchy jeans !

