Pale Waves find beauty in obsessive relationships on new single Jealousy

By Liz Scarlett
 2 days ago

Pale Waves have released a new single Jealousy , lifted from their forthcoming album Unwanted , which is due out on August 12 via Dirty Hit.

Accompanying the single is a high-fashion, stylish black and white music video directed by Vasilisa Forbes.

Jealousy follows the band's previously-released singles Reasons To Live and Lies.

Of the new offering, which see frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie explore the obsessive side to her personality, she says, “Some may see it as ridiculous, but I love a bit of jealousy - not too much, but just enough... I want jealousy in a relationship because it shows me the person only has eyes for me and me only.”

Listen below:

Speaking of the forthcoming record, which was produced by Zakk Cervini (Simple Plan, Limp Bizkit , Blink-182 ,  Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Bring Me the Horizon ), she explains, “The album dives into feelings that I felt not only needed to be written but I felt like our fans want to hear.

"Almost everyone has felt like they don't belong, or has been made to feel like they’re not good enough. That’s a consistent theme that I'm seeing from our fans – that their family doesn't approve of them, or their friends have disowned them because they've come out. So Unwanted had to be honest, provocative and loud. Not only thematically, but in the music as well.”

Of the new album's title, Unwanted, she adds, “It was really the only thing this album could be called. It’s bold and unapologetic, and that’s what the Pale Waves community is about.

"We don’t need to fit a perfect mould, we don’t need to apologise for being ourselves, and we won’t change for anyone. That acceptance is what connects us.”

Unwanted tracklist:

1. Lies
2. Unwanted
3. The Hard Way
4. Jealousy
5. Alone
6. Clean
7. Without You
8. Only Problem
9. You’re So Vain
10. Reasons To Live
11. Numb
12. Act My Age
13. So Sick (Of Missing You)

(Image credit: Press)

Later this year, the band will setting off on a UK tour, starting from their hometown of Manchester on November 25, before continuing on to Liverpool, Glasgow, Dundee and London.

The trek will see also see the indie rockers perform at a number of festivals including Neighbourhood Weekender, Community Festival, Y-Not, Kendal Calling, Boardmasters and Reading & Leeds.

Tickets are available now.

Pale Waves tour dates:

Nov 25: Manchester Albert Hall
Nov 26: Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
Nov 28: Dundee Fat Sam’s
Nov 30: London Brixton O2 Academy

