The Seekonk Police Department arrested a suspect this morning in a gas station break-in. According to Seekonk Police, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a patrol officer doing regular patrols observed the Gulf station at 1035 Newman Avenue to be in darkness. Realizing this was not normal for this location, he stopped to investigate. The officer then observed the business had been broken into. He called for backup and with the assistance of K9 Sergeant Fundakowski and Zuzo, they tracked and located a suspect a short distance away.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO