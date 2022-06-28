Dr. Caroll Frazier Landrum, 96

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 02, 2022 at Rials Creek Church in Mendenhall for Brenda Lee Welch, 62, of Mendenhall, who passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her residence. Interment will be at Rials Creek Cemetery in Mendenhall. Bro. Bobby White, Bro. Jimmy Bruce White, Bro. Gary Phillips, and Bro. Daniel Ferguson will officiate the services. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 and 08:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on July 2, 2022 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, Magee, MS.

MENDENHALL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO