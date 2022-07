The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission moved to change channel and blue catfish regulations at its meeting Thursday as part of annual hunting and fishing proclamations. The approved statewide regulations will remove the 12-inch minimum size limit and keep the 25-fish combined daily bag, but with a restriction that no more than 10 of those 25 fish can be 20 inches or longer. The changes will go into effect Sept. 1.

