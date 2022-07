Detroit is synonymous with music, and there is a really cool way to experience the birthplace of Motown at a unique Airbnb right in the heart of it all. A Motown-themed house is available to rent on Airbnb right in the heart of the action. The renovated house, located on West Grand Boulevard, is just steps away from the Motown museum Hitsville, U.S.A., and the perfect place for a unique getaway.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO