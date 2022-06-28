ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christian Bale says he would return as Batman -- on 1 condition

By George Costantino
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy from 2005-2012, said he's open to suiting up as the caped crusader one more time -- providing Nolan was back on board as well. "I had a pact with Chris Nolan," Bale recently told Screen Rant. "We said,...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 2

Related
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Christian Bale
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Marvel
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechSpot

Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs

Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More

Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy