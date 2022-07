PRATT, Kan. (KAKE) - Nine people have been charged following a three-year investigation by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The investigation, which spanned Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace and Logan counties involved 25 deer, one antelope, eight turkeys and other wildlife that had been taken illegally, KTKA reports. Physical and electronic search warrants along with several interviews led to the discovery of the poached animals.

