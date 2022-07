The widow of a dump truck driver who was killed in Monday's Amtrak train derailment has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Billy Barton II, 53, was driving a dump truck around 12:45 p.m. Monday when he crossed over an uncontrolled railroad crossing. An Amtrak Southwest Chief train on its way to Chicago struck the truck, and Billy Barton II was pronounced dead at the scene. Three train passengers were also killed.

CHARITON COUNTY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO