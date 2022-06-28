ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Decade of Stepping Through and Being Amazing

Cover picture for the articleEric Parker doesn’t sit much these days. But today, he’s relaxing in one of theClubhou.se’s expansive glass-walled rooms on the third floor of the Georgia Cyber Center, overlooking the Savannah River on one side and downtown Augusta on the other. If you’d asked theClubhou.se founder 10 years ago where he would...

WRDW-TV

Augusta graduates selected as Bank of America leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two A.R. Johnson Magnet School students were selected as Bank of America Student Leaders for 2022. Carla Burroughs and Jasmine Williams, graduates of A.R. Johnson Magnet School, who were selected for the program earlier this month. Since 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program has...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Local veteran concerned broken monument is a safety hazard

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A local veteran is speaking out about the state of a monument honoring fallen service members in downtown Augusta. It’s at the corner of 11th and Greene Streets. The bowl shaped stone at the top is completely cracked in half and not secured to the rest of the monument. The monument was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Jacob Phinizy House, 1882, Augusta

This Second Empire house was built for Jacob Phinizy (9 August 1857-30 May 1924) circa 1882. Phinizy was the great-nephew of John Phinizy, owner of the iconic house next door, and a cotton factor with his family’s firm, F. Phinizy and Company. He also served as a president of the Georgia Railroad Bank. His father’s family was from Oglethorpe County.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

John Phinizy House, Circa 1835, Augusta

One of Augusta’s most important architectural landmarks, the raised Greek Revival home of John Phinizy (7 January 1793-4 July 1884) is thought to be the work of the great Irish-born Georgia architect Charles Cluskey, though this has not been confirmed to my knowledge. Phinizy was of Italian descent, his father Ferdinand having migrated to America from Parma.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

If you need a job, here are some hiring events in the next few days

AIKEN, S.C. - Tri-Development Center will be conducting on site interviews for applicants who desire to work with individuals with disabilities. Interviews will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-6 pm. June 29. Apply online at www.aikentdc.org. Online applications will be served first. Certifies nursing assistants are encouraged...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
vanishinggeorgia.com

Stovall-Barnes House, 1860, Augusta

This house was built on the eve of the Civil War for Bolling Anthony Stovall (19 August 1827-24 August 1887), a prominent Piedmont merchant and engineer born in Hancock County to a well-to-do family who had come to Georgia from Virginia. Upon moving to Augusta, he began work as a cotton factor while attending Richmond Academy before entering Franklin College (University of Georgia). He studied civil engineering and worked in Alabama and Mississippi for a few years before returning to Georgia. He was also a surveyor for improvements to the Georgia State Road and worked with Major John G. Greene in the survey of the Atlanta & West Point Railroad. Because employment in engineering was sporadic at the time, he joined his father in his wholesale grocery business at Stovall & McLaughlin in Augusta. At the outset of the war, he entered the Confederate service as a sergeant with Company A, Richmond Hussars, Cobb’s Legion. He was transferred to the engineering corps as a lieutenant under General John Bankhead Magruder during the 1862 Peninsula Campaign, before finishing out the war as a captain in the subsistence department under the command of fellow Augustan General Isaac Munroe St. John. He married Mattie Wilson after the war and worked for many years as a traveling agent with the Georgia Chemical Works of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Augusta's HUB marks grand opening

Only last April, the address of 631 Chafee Ave. in Augusta was open land, and its sister property across the street at 624 Chafee was a disused transit station. By this April, that open land had already given way to a 33,000-square-foot brick-and-glass structure that promises improved literacy, better access to health care and better nutrition for the two disinvested neighborhoods it's meant to serve.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Renovation plans set the stage for revival of Bell Auditorium

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been about eight months since Richmond County voters struck down plans for a new James Brown Arena. Now, plans are moving forward on renovations at its next-door neighbor, the Bell Auditorium. The price tag for renovations at the Bell is nearly $900,000. That money...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Four new COVID-19 strains showing strongest transmissibility yet

'A Doublewide Texas Christmas' to premiere at the Aiken Community Theatre!. [FULL] Morning Mix - Christmas in July in Aiken, #OOTD day, and more!. Breaking overnight – we're following a shooting investigation in Augusta that left one person dead. Plus, car and boat safety tips officials want you to know ahead of the July 4th weekend. Here are your top headlines.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Third rabid animal in a week discovered in river region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid racoon has been found in Columbia County, local health officials say. It was found June 26 in Columbia County in the area of Columbia Road and Maple Creek Drive in Martinez. It came on the heels of a dead rabid raccoon that was found...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Best BBQ Cities – Where Augusta Ranks

In the South, barbecue seems to be in its own food group. It’s a Southern staple. There are barbecue restaurants all over the place in the South. Ask anyone, and they are sure to have their own ideas of the best BBQ in town. But if you had to pick, where do you think the best BBQ cities are? It may surprise you!
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken drive-by shooting damages homes, vehicles

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the same day three teenagers were shot to death in Aiken, a separate drive-by shooting damaged two homes and three vehicles. There’s no reason to believe the incidents are related, according to authorities. But it could be an indicator of the severity of a...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

As gas prices decrease, what is the indirect impact of fuel costs?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday weekend is so close you can almost smell the barbecue and fireworks in the air. The good news, for now, is that gas prices are trending down. In Augusta, we’ve seen prices below $4. The average now is about 14 cents lower than the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

FBI raids two more churches after last week’s regional raids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are keeping a tight lid on information about a raid last week at an Augusta church. But there are a lot of things we do know about it. FBI spokeswoman Jenna Sellitto confirmed the raid at the Assembly of Prayer church was for a search warrant.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies arrest dozens, seize guns as they crack down on killings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a highly visible and proactive effort, Richmond County deputies are working to turn back a tide of deadly shootings that claimed their latest victim early Thursday. Thursday’s victim, Thaddeus Rodregus Price, 22, of Augusta, was shot just before 1 a.m. at Sycamore Drive and Alpine...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 30

Breaking overnight – we're following a shooting investigation in Augusta that left one person dead. Plus, car and boat safety tips officials want you to know ahead of the July 4th weekend. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Richmond County’s latest slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting early Thursday in Augusta – the latest victim in an outbreak of violent crimes that have troubled both sides of the Savannah River in recent weeks. Thursday’s victim was identified as Thaddeus Rodregus Price, a 22-year-old resident of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Protestors no-show at drag show event in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A drag show had many talking Wednesday night in Columbia County. Restaurant Stay. Social Tap + Table put on ‘"Drag me to Dinner." The sold-out show got a lot of interaction on social media. Some claimed they were going to protest. Despite the strong opinions shared, those who claimed intentions to protest never showed.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

