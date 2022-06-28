Here’s which couple is most likely to win Love Island 2022

The Real Housewives of Dubai‘s Caroline Stanbury and her husband, Sergio Carrallo, were robbed while on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, over the weekend just hours after touching down in the picturesque waterside city. “so …. having set off on our holiday and landing within 3 hours we were robbed,” the 43-year-old British entrepreneur announced via a message shared to her Instagram Story, per Page Six. “we came home to the men still in our house.” She added that the men stole “so much” from her family, who are currently in Greece celebrating her daughter, Yasmine, for receiving her General Certificate of Secondary Education. Caroline also showed footage of her luggage lying wide open, having been picked through by the intruders. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be a broken lock at an entry point to her vacation pad. “stay safe … i have hired security now,” she noted.
