Russian troops have encircled the last major stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region amid a fierce battle for its control, the Russian defence ministry has reportedly claimed.It comes after an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia by Monday.“I do not rule out any one of a number of outcomes here,” said Oleksiy Arestovych. “Things will become much more clear within a day or two.”The statement comes amid competing claims from both Ukrainian and Russian forces to have control of the city.While a Ukrainian army spokesperson said that the city has not been...

POLITICS ・ 59 MINUTES AGO