Georgia football legend names UGA's next breakout WR

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Georgia all-time great Terrance Edwards (1999-2002) tabbed Georgia’s Adonai Mitchell as UGA’s next star at receiver a year ago.

Fast forward to the national championship and a star was indeed born in the talented freshman pass catcher.

Edwards has chosen another young receiver to follow in Mitchell’s footsteps: 2022 signee Dillon Bell.

Bell was listed as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and rated the No. 68 receiver in the class.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have made a splash recently for developing unheralded recruits into NFL caliber players. Just look at Jordan Davis, a former three-star recruit who became a first-round pick.

Bell’s size and versatility as a player who saw snaps at running back and quarterback in addition to receiver are intriguing. Check out his highlights here.

The Houston, Texas, native also played basketball at Kinkaid High School.

While we watch for Bell’s emergence this season, I trust Edwards’ evaluation of any receiver. Beyond running his own receiver training facility (Terrance Edwards Wide Receiver Academy) Edwards holds the Georgia record for receiving yards in one season (1,004) and in a career (3,093), as well as touchdown receptions in a season (11) and a career (30).

