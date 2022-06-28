ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Spelman College Museum of Art names Karen Comer Lowe curator-in-residence

By ArtsATL staff
artsatl.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Comer Lowe has been named inaugural curator-in-residence at the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art. In this new role, Lowe will connect the museum program with the Atlanta University Center Art History and Curatorial Studies Collective, organizing exhibitions and engaging students about curatorial practice. Her 12-month appointment began June...

www.artsatl.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
artsatl.org

In Our Own Words: Eleanor Neal, mixed-media artist

Eleanor Neal uses beeswax, tree moss and other raw materials that speak to memories and place where identity and nature intersect. Neal is a two-time fellow at the Hambidge Creative Center Artists Residency Program. Her work has been exhibited at MOCA GA, Chastain Gallery and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Thanks to...
ATLANTA, GA
artsatl.org

Carlos Museum commits to diversity, social change with hiring of new director

Henry S. Kim will serve as the new associate vice provost and director of Emory University’s Michael C. Carlos Museum beginning August 22, it was announced this week. Kim takes the reins after the retirement in 2020 of longtime director Bonnie Speed, who began her tenure in 2002. In 2021, Bonna Wescoat, professor of art history and former faculty curator, took on the role of interim director.
ATLANTA, GA
artsatl.org

Review: The Adinkra Project’s mixed bill celebrated a different kind of revolution

Dance company Adinkra Project’s program Revolutionary Stories, at Windmill Arts Center over the weekend, was revolutionary in unexpected ways. All six new works expressed not the revolution of politics and protest so familiar in recent years, but the radical journey toward self-love, acceptance and empowerment. Based in Atlanta, Adinkra...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comer, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Top 8 Best Restaurants to Visit in Atlanta, Come Hungry!

Atlanta has changed over the years, and she's truly come into her own in the culinary scene, taking the farm-to-table movement to the next level. Restaurants like Miller Union and Restaurant Eugene are visiting farmer's markets regularly, fostering partnerships with local farmers, and meeting the demands of customers seeking the freshest of ingredients. But these aren't your grandma's meats and veggies; they sing with creativity, flavor, and boldness. It's time to build your Atlanta bucket list of gastronomic proportions. Dress up for an elegant night on the town at Cape Dutch, or come casual to Gunshow. Make a reservation (and deposit) at Staplehouse on the weekend, or shop the new Ponce City Market area during the week with a stop at Breeza Cucina. Hit up Hugh Acheson's Empire State South for a weekend brunch, or escape to Umi for a whirlwind romantic experience. Whatever your dining style, company, or location in the city, we've got something you'll love. Whatever you do, come hungry!
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Catlett
Person
Carrie Mae Weems
thetoptours.com

7 Best Weekend Getaway Idea From Atlanta (2022)

What is the most relaxing feeling after working five days rigorously at the office? Well, heading out for a rejuvenating weekend. And when you are in Atlanta, there are endless weekend getaway options available around. From choosing the myriad of places in Georgia or steeping a little further and opting for spending weekends in North Carolina, options are truly endless. Within just a short 2 to 3 hours of drive, you will find yourself either breathing the fresh mountain air, sensing the cool sea breeze, or relaxing in some secluded village away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Dual-branded Margaritaville and Club Wyndham resort opens in downtown Atlanta

Residents and visitors to Atlanta can now “waste away in Margaritaville” thanks to Club Wyndham Atlanta, the city’s newest hotel, and its first timeshare. The 22-story dual-branded Margaritaville and Club Wyndham resort tower, located next to Downtown’s Ferris wheel at 155 Centennial Olympic Park Drive, officially opened last week. The structure overlooks the city’s main tourism district, offering guests views of the Georgia Aquarium, CNN Center, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Bank of America building, and even Stone Mountain.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Smithsonian Museum#Contemporary Art#Hammonds House Museum#Silver Linings
CBS 46

Thousands attend Sneaker Con at Georgia Convention Center this weekend

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made thousands of transactions, making it a very profitable weekend. Fans browsed, shopped, traded, sold...
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

6 lobster rolls you’ll love in Atlanta

For being so far from the ocean, Atlantans love their seafood. When the season permits, we flock toward the New England staple, the lobster roll. And why not? Sweet, fleshy lobster piled onto a toasted top-split bun. Sounds like heaven. As for what makes up the rest of that sandwich you’re about to inhale is a bit of a debate. Mayo vs. butter; how much spice and what part of the lobster you use all come into play when building a lobster roll.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy