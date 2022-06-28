Students earn Sheriff's scholarship

CENTREVILLE — The Sheriff Gary Hofmann Scholarship Program offers numerous scholarships funded by donations from individuals, “in memory of,” service clubs, corporations, and foundations, to provide financial assistance to students or employees who are pursuing a career in law enforcement, public safety, or a related field.

This year graduating seniors Tara Palmatary, Anna Edwards, William George, Ryan Webster, Garrett Cole, Alexander Clawson and Dylan Burl were awarded scholarships.

To receive the scholarship, students must be seniors of Queen Anne’s County and Kent Island High Schools or any of the private educational institutions in Queen Anne’s County, and be pursuing a degree at an accredited college, university, or trade school.