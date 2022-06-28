ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the TEs on the Colts' 2022 schedule

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42J0Ra_0gOeIPO000

The tight end position may be pretty hit or miss across the league, but the Indianapolis Colts will face their share of solid players during the 2022 season.

After we looked at ranking the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers on the 2022 schedule, it’s now time to take a look at the best tight ends set to line up against the Colts for the upcoming campaign.

The list is comprised mostly of one truly elite talent with some other intriguing players mixed in.

Here’s a ranking of the 10 best tight ends the Colts will face in 2022:

1

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYfZ8_0gOeIPO000
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With Tyreek Hill now in South Beach, we could see some stupid numbers from Zeus in 2022.

2

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soXyW_0gOeIPO000
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Waller missed a lot of time last season, but he’s still one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

3

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4aJg_0gOeIPO000
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A full season without Zach Ertz could lead to a massive breakout campaign for Goedert.

4

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AQ3g_0gOeIPO000
AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Schultz had the sixth-most yards (808) and fifth-most touchdown receptions (8) among tight ends in 2021.

5

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYzUz_0gOeIPO000
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Since 1990, Freiermuth is the only tight end to record at least 60 receptions and seven touchdowns during his rookie season.

6

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIeTP_0gOeIPO000
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

He may be touchdown-dependent at this point in his career, but he’s pretty good at doing that. Henry’s nine touchdown receptions were tied for the most among tight ends with Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Dawson Knox.

7

Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Jxqd_0gOeIPO000
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Last offseason, the Patriots gave Smith a $50.5 million contract so he could put up 28 receptions for 294 yards and one touchdown. He’s still a solid talent when used correctly.

8

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQyVz_0gOeIPO000
Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Smith Jr. missed the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury, but don’t be surprised if he climbs the rankings with a breakout campaign.

9

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19v84P_0gOeIPO000
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The upside will always be alluring, but Engram still needs to prove he can put it all together.

10

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHlxk_0gOeIPO000
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We should expect some decent production from Everett now that he’s tied to Justin Herbert.

