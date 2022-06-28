ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Matt Ryan among QBs 'most likely to improve' in 2022

By Kevin Hickey
 2 days ago
Matt Ryan will be the fifth different starting quarterback under center for the Indianapolis Colts in as many years, and both sides are hoping for a fresh start.

As the Colts hope to end the cycle of starting quarterbacks taking over, Ryan is hoping to revive his career over the final few years he has left. The 37-year-old didn’t have the strongest campaign in 2021, but the expectation is that he bounces back with his new team.

In the eyes of Conor McQuiston of Pro Football Focus, Ryan is among the quarterbacks “most likely to improve” during the 2022 season.

The model is optimistic about Ryan, which is almost entirely based on the improvement in surroundings in Indianapolis compared to Atlanta in 2021. There is room to argue that, considering the much better offensive line, Ryan’s pre-2021 results and Michael Pittman Jr., the model is underselling Ryan’s potential 2022 outcomes and he should be on par w Tua and Hurts.

Ryan is entering an offense that should cater to his abilities. His quick release and pre-snap diagnoses blend perfectly with what Frank Reich wants to do on the offensive side of the ball. Ryan’s ability to set up his receivers after the catch is also a huge aspect that should return to the passing game in 2022.

The Colts don’t need Ryan to be in his 2016 MVP form. Of course, that would be welcomed. But the Colts know they can control the game with their rushing attack and offensive line while taking shots down the field against favorable looks with their speedy receivers.

Ryan dealt with a porous supporting cast and a first-year head coach during the 2021 season in Atlanta. What the Colts have established already should lead to a smooth transition for the veteran while giving him the opportunity to regress toward the mean of his career.

