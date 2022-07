JoAnn M. Landenberger, age 86, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 2 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. Pastor Rudy Flores will officiate, assisted by her son, Randy Landenberger (Deacon of the Catholic Church.) Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

AURORA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO