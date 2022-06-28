One Of Your Favorite Spots in the Village of East Davenport Has Closed
By Sarah Stringer
ESPN 1170 AM
2 days ago
A popular restaurant in the Village of East Davenport has closed its doors. Bayside Bistro announced the closure today (Tuesday) in a Facebook post, which also mentioned that they're not going to be leaving Davenport, just the Village location. The post also said that they're looking for another location...
A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
A new business has opened up in Downtown Davenport and they are...one might say...ballooning. Isa Balloon Design and More opened last week on East 2nd Street in Davenport. As you can probably guess by the name, they specialize in balloon designs, like arches, columns, marquees, centerpieces, yard/party poles, and balloon sculptures, and offer their services and designs for corporate events.
A new tavern has opened up on 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf and it's ready to serve up the drinks. It's called Oak Grove Tavern, and you'll find it at 4371 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf. It's in week two of the soft openings. The bar serves only drinks but they allow outside food to be brought in (though they do have a popcorn machine, scroll down to see pics).
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
A 2011 Kia Optima was stolen from the Pizza Hut parking lot on Locust Street in Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday night. Car owner Whitley Hubanks says she bought it for her daughter for when she was old enough to drive. In the meantime, Hubanks’ family would drive the car.
An extra approximately $2,000 a month is not going to let you retire early but if you use it right, it could significantly improve your life. You won't be able to quit your job...but going part-time is a distinct possibility. Might I suggest:. Putting Every Penny Towards Paying Off Debt.
The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
The 4th of July weekend is this weekend, Quad Cities! We'll be celebrating America's 246th birthday with grilled food, cold drinks, fireworks, and parades. This three-day weekend, there will be a few parades throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding area you can take the family to while sporting the red, white, and blue.
This weekend many people in the Quad Cities and throughout the country will be celebrating America's 246th birthday. That celebration comes with pool parties, grilling, fireworks, consuming alcohol, boating, and many other fun activities. While we'll be having fun this weekend, the American Red Cross and other agencies want to remind us to stay safe this holiday weekend.
Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Fourth of July festivities in Downtown Muscatine will mean restricted access to certain streets and changes in traffic patterns throughout the day on Monday, July 4. The weather forecast promises mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 90 degrees and that will mean a day filled with family fun in celebration of our Independence Day.
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
The 4th of July is nearly upon us, and falls on Monday, giving a three day weekend. Here's a quick list of communities celebrating the 4th with fireworks displays. Thrill on the Hill at Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo. Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date is July 3. Orion Fireworks...
We are mere days away from the 2022 Moonlight Chase in Eldridge and you can not only glow but you can also help out our area students!. The Moonlight Chase will be on July 9th and you're encouraged to wear your best glow-in-the-dark gear (which you could win cash for!) but you have a way to save money too!
Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July. The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not used properly. Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life. Updated: 5 hours ago. The day's major news events...
Sometimes plans have to change. That can happen a lot when mother nature is involved. Due to rain, strong winds, and hail possible on Saturday, the MoTown Craft Beer Festival is being moved to Sunday. Organizers say "Due to the unsafe weather that will be here on Saturday during the...
Clinton, Iowa will be among the locations for filming of the new Peacock streaming series based on the classic baseball flick, “Field of Dreams.”. Universal Television, LLC, was recently awarded $6 million by the state of Iowa for development of a “Field of Dreams” TV series. Filming will be based in several Iowa counties including Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton, with primary sets located in Polk City, according to a recent state release.
Summer is here and kids across the Quad Cities are riding all over the place on their bikes. In Bettendorf, police could be hooking up your child with a sweet treat if they are riding safely with their helmet. What started in 2021 for the city of Bettendorf is back...
