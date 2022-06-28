ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

One Of Your Favorite Spots in the Village of East Davenport Has Closed

By Sarah Stringer
 2 days ago
A popular restaurant in the Village of East Davenport has closed its doors. Bayside Bistro announced the closure today (Tuesday) in a Facebook post, which also mentioned that they're not going to be leaving Davenport, just the Village location. The post also said that they're looking for another location...

B100

Beloved QC Taco Shop Getting Ready To Reopen After Fire

A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN 1170 AM

You’ll Find Insta-Worthy Balloons at New Downtown Davenport Shop

A new business has opened up in Downtown Davenport and they are...one might say...ballooning. Isa Balloon Design and More opened last week on East 2nd Street in Davenport. As you can probably guess by the name, they specialize in balloon designs, like arches, columns, marquees, centerpieces, yard/party poles, and balloon sculptures, and offer their services and designs for corporate events.
97X

Bettendorf’s Newest Tavern Has a Super Fun Cocktail Menu

A new tavern has opened up on 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf and it's ready to serve up the drinks. It's called Oak Grove Tavern, and you'll find it at 4371 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf. It's in week two of the soft openings. The bar serves only drinks but they allow outside food to be brought in (though they do have a popcorn machine, scroll down to see pics).
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Eldridge breaks ground on new 5,000-square-foot event center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa man is Lucky for Life in lottery

A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Late-night pizza run results in a stolen and totaled car

A 2011 Kia Optima was stolen from the Pizza Hut parking lot on Locust Street in Davenport around 9 p.m. Monday night. Car owner Whitley Hubanks says she bought it for her daughter for when she was old enough to drive. In the meantime, Hubanks’ family would drive the car.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Anonymous Davenport Resident Just Won $25,000 a Year for LIFE

An extra approximately $2,000 a month is not going to let you retire early but if you use it right, it could significantly improve your life. You won't be able to quit your job...but going part-time is a distinct possibility. Might I suggest:. Putting Every Penny Towards Paying Off Debt.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN 1170 AM

Mini-Nope Rope: Look Out For Jumping Worms in Iowa This Summer

The jumping worm has been spotted in several Iowa counties and it's a destructive thing that you're asked to dispose of if you encounter it. I always love when nature takes an already gross-enough bug and adds a skill to it and that's what we have with the jumping worm in Iowa. As KCCI reports, they're a type of earthworm and they get that name because they jump and wriggle very violently when you find them.
IOWA STATE
ESPN 1170 AM

4th Of July Parades To Celebrate Independence Day In The QCA

The 4th of July weekend is this weekend, Quad Cities! We'll be celebrating America's 246th birthday with grilled food, cold drinks, fireworks, and parades. This three-day weekend, there will be a few parades throughout the Quad Cities and surrounding area you can take the family to while sporting the red, white, and blue.
BETTENDORF, IA
ESPN 1170 AM

American Red Cross Gives Safety Tips Ahead Of 4th Of July Weekend

This weekend many people in the Quad Cities and throughout the country will be celebrating America's 246th birthday. That celebration comes with pool parties, grilling, fireworks, consuming alcohol, boating, and many other fun activities. While we'll be having fun this weekend, the American Red Cross and other agencies want to remind us to stay safe this holiday weekend.
ADVOCACY
qctoday.com

Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for June 28

Read through the obituaries published today in Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus. Lisa Arkeld, 52, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
MOLINE, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Street closures, restrictions will be in effect for the return of Muscatine’s Fourth of July Celebration

Fourth of July festivities in Downtown Muscatine will mean restricted access to certain streets and changes in traffic patterns throughout the day on Monday, July 4. The weather forecast promises mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 90 degrees and that will mean a day filled with family fun in celebration of our Independence Day.
MUSCATINE, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

1 dead, 1 critically injured in Jo Daviess Co. explosion, fire

Bettendorf fire chief shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July. The Bettendorf fire department wants to remind everyone how dangerous fireworks can be when not used properly. Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Clinton to host filming of new ‘Field of Dreams’ TV series

Clinton, Iowa will be among the locations for filming of the new Peacock streaming series based on the classic baseball flick, “Field of Dreams.”. Universal Television, LLC, was recently awarded $6 million by the state of Iowa for development of a “Field of Dreams” TV series. Filming will be based in several Iowa counties including Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton, with primary sets located in Polk City, according to a recent state release.
CLINTON, IA
ESPN 1170 AM

ESPN 1170 AM

Davenport, IA
ESPN 1170 AM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

