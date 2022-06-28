ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TRO Granted, Abortions Can Resume, For Now, at Some Texas Clinics

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortions of pregnancies up to six weeks can resume at some clinics in Texas after a temporary restraining order was granted Tuesday morning in Harris County to stop the state from enforcing any pre-Roe v. Wade abortion bans. The ACLU filed a lawsuit in Texas Monday afternoon seeking to...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 4

Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
Ash Jurberg

This Waco couple is giving away millions

Chip and Joanna GainesFlickr under Creative Commons license. Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WACO, TX
WebMD

Louisiana Gov. Signs Abortion Ban With No Exceptions for Rape, Incest

Abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation, Senate Bill 342, would put harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers, according to The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, LA. It toughens Louisiana’s 2006 “trigger law,” which would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Abortion clinics are already closing in the US hours after Roe v Wade overturned

Clinics have already started closing in the United States after the Supreme Court’s ruling removed women’s right to an abortion.Eight states with so-called trigger laws allowing an instant ban on abortion which included Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and West Virginia stopped performing terminations after Friday’s decision.Around half of states are expected to ban abortion after the court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade ruling. President Joe Biden said it was a “sad day for the court and for the country” and said the ruling was a “tragic error”.At an abortion clinic in Little Rock,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Louisiana and Utah trigger law banning abortion temporarily blocked by judge

Trigger laws bannning abortion have been temporarily blocked by judges Louisiana and Utah.Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order on Monday against the state from enforcing its abortion ban, prompting the procedure to once again be conducted in the state. Judge Giarrusso granted the request from plaintiffs Hope Medical Group For Women and Medical Students for Choice.The Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on Friday after it had provided the constitutional right to an abortion for almost five decades. Over a dozen states had put in place so-called trigger laws to take effect...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS DFW

Protestors march in support of abortion rights in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Dallas today to protest the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, giving states the ability to control access to abortions.The Rising Together Rally was organized by several groups, including The Afiya Center, Jane's Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Texas Equal Access Fund, Avow, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood. The rally started in front of Dallas City Hall as a protest against the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, but demonstrators began marching in the streets soon after.A large group of protestors could be seen with signs, chanting in support of abortion rights. At one point, demonstrators took over Commerce Street. After marching for several minutes, most of the protestors moved back towards where the rally began at City Hall.One pro-abortion rights marcher, Bethany, said that she was "not surprised [at the turnout] at all because this is not want the country wanted." She continued, "This is a decision by a bunch of people essentially ignoring the people."Another demonstrator, Caitlin, said, "Men don't get a say so with women's bodies."
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS News poll: Governor Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O'Rourke 49%-41%

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A new CBS News-YouGov Texas poll conducted for CBS DFW found Governor Greg Abbott has an eight-percentage point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. If the election were held today, 49% of Texans surveyed said they would vote for Abbott, the two-term Republican incumbent, while 41% said they would vote for O'Rourke, a former Congressman from El Paso and former Presidential candidate.Governor Abbott gets mixed results when Texans look at the job he's doing. Most Republicans like the job he's doing, most Democrats do not, and Independents are split down the middle. Still, in a state that...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Abortions Can Resume In Texas After Judge Blocks Pre-Roe V. Wade Ban

Abortions can resume in Texas after a judge on Tuesday blocked officials from enforcing a nearly century-old ban the state's Republican attorney general said was back in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide. The temporary restraining order by Judge Christine Weems in...
TEXAS STATE
