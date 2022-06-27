ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Good Money News for Marshall ISD Employees Heading Into the New School Year

By Buddy Logan
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I think we can all agree that teachers and school employees are among the most important in our East Texas communities. Well, there was some well-deserved news for Marshall, TX ISD employees as we all get ready for the new school year. Today (June 27), Marshall ISD implemented a...

1073kissfmtexas.com

Comments / 0

 

ktoy1047.com

Fourth of July show cancelled in downtown Texarkana

Because of proximity to the animal shelter, no one has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show in the downtown area. However, several communities in the area are holding fireworks shows throughout the coming weekend. Atlanta, Texas, is holding their show at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday behind the...
TEXARKANA, AR
Tour Tyler Texas

History of Tyler Pipe in Tyler, Texas

Everyone that worked at Tyler Pipe had a nickname before 1995. Photo from Left to Right: Fred B. Johnson aka "Chubby" - 95 this year; Billy Arnold aka "Wild Bill" - 79 this year and Jackie Lee aka "Rabbit" - 65 today which is June 29, 2022.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Inflation, labor shortages impact East Texas restaurant

FRANKSTON, Texas — A pair of forces are impacting many small businesses in East Texas, rising inflation and a lack of workers. It’s forcing them to make tough decisions about what they can offer and how long they can stay open. Windmill Cafe on the Square announced that...
FRANKSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Absurd Video Reminder That Fireworks are Illegal in Longview, Texas

As we approach the 4th of July holiday weekend coming up we are finding out that more and more counties are enforcing burn bans on top of many already that have made lighting off fireworks illegal. One of the places in East Texas where it is illegal to light off fireworks is in Longview. But the city of Longview, Texas didn’t just want to make a boring video to remind people of the ban on fireworks, they had to get creative and come up with something that people would remember and they did just that.
LONGVIEW, TX
bankersdigest.com

Texas Bank and Trust Promotes Spier and Myers

On May 26, Longview-based Texas Bank and Trust Co. announced the promotions of Sandy Spier and Alex Myers. Spier has been promoted to senior vice president and mortgage loan underwriter in the bank’s residential mortgage lending division based in Longview. Employed with the bank since 1998, she has held several positions in mortgage lending, most receSntly as mortgage administrator. She has also served on several bank committees and completed the TBT Corporate University leadership class. Spier holds an associate of arts degree in office administration from Kilgore College. She serves as a volunteer and treasurer for Combat Veterans Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that helps combat veterans connect with other veterans through outdoor activities.
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

VA clinic construction nears completion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Construction of the Veterans Administration clinic in Texarkana, Texas, is nearing completion. It is one of three outreach clinics under the umbrella of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The new clinic will replace the one in Texarkana, Ark. Officials said the new location...
TEXARKANA, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

See how a local business is giving back in June

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - As part of their Subaru Supports series, Peltier Subaru in Tyler is featuring a non-profit organization each month. This month, the team made a visit to the Texas Oncology location in Tyler to deliver blankets to patients going through chemotherapy and radiation treatments. We...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Popular Longview snow cone shop to reopen in new location

LONGVIEW, Texas — A beloved snow cone shop that recently closed is reopening in a new location with a new owner. According Alecia Riley Francis, owner of Brian and Scott’s, says the popular snowball store will now be housed at the front entrance of the Longview Mall. "I...
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Security Company Disputes Smith County Sherriff’s Claims In Trail Ride Shooting

We continue to monitor the fallout from this past weekend's events at a trail ride in Winona, TX where 5 people were shot and taken to local hospitals. The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been releasing details about the incident but we received a phone call from a member of the security team who was present the night of the incident and he is disputing some of the claims being made by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Rose City Airfest driver caution

TYLER — Police are issuing traffic information for Friday’s Rose City Airfest. As you approach the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum on Hwy 64, there will be lanes closed. If you are traveling west, the inside (left) lane will be closed to thru traffic. The inside westbound lane will also be used by public transportation buses to transport passengers to the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum from the general parking area located on Hwy 64 W. If you are traveling east, the outside (right) lane will be closed to thru traffic. Members of the public traveling eastbound planning to attend the Rose City Airfest will be permitted to turn left into the general public parking location.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

