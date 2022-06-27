Good Money News for Marshall ISD Employees Heading Into the New School Year

On May 26, Longview-based Texas Bank and Trust Co. announced the promotions of Sandy Spier and Alex Myers. Spier has been promoted to senior vice president and mortgage loan underwriter in the bank’s residential mortgage lending division based in Longview. Employed with the bank since 1998, she has held several positions in mortgage lending, most receSntly as mortgage administrator. She has also served on several bank committees and completed the TBT Corporate University leadership class. Spier holds an associate of arts degree in office administration from Kilgore College. She serves as a volunteer and treasurer for Combat Veterans Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that helps combat veterans connect with other veterans through outdoor activities.
